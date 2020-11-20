Advertisement

Dairy Market in Charlottesville is just weeks away from opening

Charlottesville Dairy Market.
Charlottesville Dairy Market.(NBC29)
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -While it’s been years in the making, the Dairy Market is now just weeks away from opening.

From the secret Take it Away Sauce to sweet treats from MooThru, the Dairy Market is home to Charlottesville staples and commonwealth classics alike, but just a few will be open in the coming weeks.

“One will be alcohol centric, one will be soul food-centric, one is an Asian food concept and has to do with a dessert,” Dairy Market General Manager Frank Brunetto said.

While vendors are serving different foods, everyone will be following the same COVID-19 protocols.

“Staff will be in masks at all times, customers will not be allowed in unless they’re wearing a mask at all times. There’s going to be less seating than originally planned in the space. We’ll be controlling the flow at the front door. One side will be entry only, one side will be exit only,” Brunetto said.

New haunts like Dino’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken and Milkman’s Bar will serve up treats too.

“Bringing back an old spirit called Benedictine, so that’s kind of how we’re doing it, we’re mixing in the old spirits that have kind of been forgotten and new spirits with old cocktails,” Milkman’s Bar Owner River Hawkins said.

An alcoholic egg cream will be the bar’s signature cocktail and the bartenders will look like something from a bygone era.

“We’re thinking about being a little more fun, a little more playful, but still having that kind of old school 50′s/60′s style,” Hawkins said.

The project is set to officially complete in early spring 2021, so though it’s opening soon, construction will continue.

“The construction that will be happening will happen behind temporary walls that will be set up around certain stalls that are still under construction. They’ll have signs on those stalls of what is to come,” Brunetto said.

The team is just waiting to finalize permits from the health department and ABC to announce an official date, but it’s currently set for early to mid-December.

