Dept. of Justice: Staunton man to serve more than 12 years in prison for meth trafficking, purchasing drugs in Ga.

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Officials say a Staunton man has been sentenced to serve more than 12 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Joseph Williams, also known as Lex Willie, 38, of Staunton was sentenced to 151 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

The release says Williams admitted to agents that between Oct. 7, 2018, and Oct. 9, 2018, he directed an individual to pick up two kilograms of methamphetamine in Georgia.

Officials say after the individual was arrested with $15,800 that was supposed to be used to purchase the methamphetamine, Williams traveled to Georgia to pick up one kilogram of methamphetamine.

According to the release, investigating agents then conducted surveillance of Williams purchasing the drug from a supplier in a Byron, Georgia hotel parking lot on Oct. 9, 2018.

Williams was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Marc T. Treadwell on Nov. 10, 2020. According to the release, there is no parole in the federal system.

