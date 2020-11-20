First Alert Forecast: Temperatures warming up into the weekend, rain chances increase next week

(WHSV) - High pressure will be overhead for the rest of the week leading to plenty of sunshine and rebounding temperatures. A cold front will approach the area early next week.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s so it will be a cool morning. Sunny and warming quickly. Starting to feel more comfortable late morning as temperatures start to rise quickly. A very warm day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. Typical warm spots, low valleys in the Potomac Highlands will be in the mid 70s. A very warm fall afternoon and a great day to get outside and enjoy.

A pleasant Friday evening but it will be cooling quickly into the 50s. Partly cloudy overnight and still chilly. Lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Staying sunny early with a few passing clouds, then mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Mild again for the day, highs in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Another comfortable fall afternoon.

A pleasant Saturday evening with temperatures slipping into the 50s. Mostly cloudy for the night and cool. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 50s, a cool morning. Staying cloudy for the day. Sunshine, if any will be brief so the clouds will hold temperatures down. Still rather pleasant for the afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 50s. Feeling cool at times with the clouds ahead of another cold front.

Cloudy for Sunday night. Remaining chilly with lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Another cold front looks to cross likely early Monday. This looks to bring us a few showers early in the day but don’t expect much rain at this time. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s, a chilly morning. Sunny and staying chilly for the afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thanksgiving outlook: Right now we expect temperatures in the 50s by the middle of the week into the Holiday. We may have a storm system that could bring some rain later Wednesday into Thursday. Looking much colder by the weekend after Thanksgiving. We’ll keep you updated as details will likely change.

