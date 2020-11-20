Gas leak prompts evacuation of some Charlottesville homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A portion of Locust Avenue in Charlottesville had to be evacuated due to a gas leak Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 1100 block of Locust Avenue near Amherst Street. Homes nearby had to be cleared while city gas crews addressed the problem.

Things were fixed within a couple hours. Crews did not report any injuries or other impacts.

No word what caused the leak.

