Gas leak prompts evacuation of some Charlottesville homes

Crews work along Locust Avenue following a gas leak.
Crews work along Locust Avenue following a gas leak.(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A portion of Locust Avenue in Charlottesville had to be evacuated due to a gas leak Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 1100 block of Locust Avenue near Amherst Street. Homes nearby had to be cleared while city gas crews addressed the problem.

Things were fixed within a couple hours. Crews did not report any injuries or other impacts.

No word what caused the leak.

