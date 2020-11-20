Governor says W.Va. is trending in a “poor way” with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Justice says West Virginia is trending in a poor way at this time with the coronavirus.

As of Friday, November 20, six counties are red. 14 counties are orange on the DHHR map.

The governor encourages West Virginians to get tested before Thanksgiving, especially if you plan on visiting loved ones.

91,000 residents have been tested within the last seven days.

Governor Justice says he’s very concerned and doesn’t want to further restrict anything in the state because of everything that comes with it, but we must keep everything on the table.

He says our state is set up so we can do things on a county by county basis.

Governor Justice also says he believes schools are the safest places kids could be.

He says he’s here to protect you, your safety, your job and the economy.

A week ago, the governor issued an executive order that those working at long-term care facilities must be tested twice a week. As of Friday, they found asymptomatic positive coronavirus cases in 11 nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Dr. Clay Marsh, the West Virginia Coronavirus Czar, says make sure you wear your mask inside.

Governor Justice also says sports must take a back seat right now. He says we have got to get kids in school and protect the economy. He says he’s going to try to get these kids to finish the rest of the season for fall sports.

The governor also announced a new free map on the coronavirus website. It lists all COVID-19 testing locations in the state of West Virginia. You can find that here.

