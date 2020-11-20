Harrisonburg Housing Assessment and Market Study works to address affordable housing issues

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council is working to address the affordable housing issue in the city. Back in July, they contracted Mullin & Lonergan Associates, a housing and community development firm, to conduct a comprehensive housing assessment and market study.

On Thursday, city staff and Mullin & Lonergan Associates hosted a virtual meeting to share the findings from their Housing Assessment and Market Study and gain input from the community.

Researchers found that Harrisonburg is a strong market with a low vacancy rate, meaning there is not enough housing to meet everyone’s needs. However, they noted that is not unusual for cities with major universities.

Majorie Willow, Principal at Mullin & Lonergan said of the biggest factors contributing to the lack of affordable housing in the city is people with higher incomes choosing to live beneath their means.

“It decreases the inventory, the more affordable inventory that would be available for the lower income households. The lowest income households have the least choice,” Willow said.

The firm noted there is no way to know why people with higher incomes are choosing to live in the more affordable housing.

The firm is recommending several ways to address this issue, including prioritizing funding and possibly reworking zoning.

“The city is also already engaged in rewriting the subdivision and zoning regulations,” Adam Fletcher, Director of Harrisonburg Community Development, said. “We’re about 25 percent complete... When this project concludes at the end of January, it will help immediately inform our consultants on the other very large-scale project about what the needs and wants are of city folks.”

Community members also recommended offering incentives for affordable housing.

“A lot of communities across the country have built in incentives for developers to include a certain number or percentage of their development as affordable to a specific income level... The one that I’m most familiar with is a density increase,” Willow said.

Community members can still provide their input until Dec. 3 by calling (540) 433-1390 or by filling out their survey. The report is expected to be finalized by mid-December to be ready to present to city council on Jan. 12.

The entire meeting will be posted online for people to go back and watch.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.