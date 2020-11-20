Advertisement

JMU men’s basketball searching for new opponent for season opener

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is searching for a new opponent to play in its season opener Wednesday, November 25.

JMU’s previously scheduled season-opening game against Lancaster Bible College, an NCAA Division III program, has been canceled and the Dukes are actively trying to find a new opponent to play on November 25, according to a JMU spokesperson.

Shane Mettlen of the Daily News-Record is reporting that the LBC-JMU game was canceled after the LBC program was shut down for the rest of the fall semester.

The JMU women’s basketball program is still scheduled to open the 2020-2021 season Wednesday, November 25 at home against Mount St. Mary’s. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

