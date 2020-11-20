Page County deputy passes away after battle with cancer

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced Charles Sours, a long-time deputy, has passed away.

“Tonight our hearts are broken and we are hurting,” the agency posted on Facebook.

Sours had been battling sarcoma cancer.

He was described as a dedicated deputy sheriff who spent 20 years serving the citizens of Page County.

“He continued to serve up until his death,” the social media post read. “He was an inspiration to all that knew him and worked with him.”

This month, fellow deputies in Page County had been participating in No Shave November to raise money to cover the costs of travel and meal expenses for Sours as he recieved treatment in Texas.