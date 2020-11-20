Advertisement

Police: West Virginia governor threatened over COVID orders

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort, Tuesday,...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Justice and his staff are being tested for the coronavirus after a staffer in the capitol building tested positive on Friday, Nov. 6. Justice says he was tested minutes before a noon press conference where he announced a record 540 new coronavirus cases in the past day. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)(FRE | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with threatening Gov. Jim Justice and his staff over public health restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

West Virginia State Police say 49-year-old Steven Long was arrested Thursday night and charged with terroristic threatening.

News outlets cite a criminal complaint that says Long tweeted calls for “LynchMob” violence in retaliation for the governor’s requirement that people wear masks in public to reduce the spread of infections.

The news outlets report that Long told troopers he was exercising his First Amendment right to free speech.

It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

