Survey finds increase in salary and widening wage gap for West Virginia nurses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A national study conducted by Nurse.com via Relias revealed an increase of nurse’s salaries in West Virginia by $5,000 annually, despite a national gender pay gap.

Heather Tuttle, the Clinical Solutions Product Manager at Relias, says wages “increased to over $7,000 per year in favor of male wages versus female wages and compensation, and that’s approximately a $12,000 increase up from two years ago.”

According to the survey, on average male nurses make that much more per year than female nurses despite reporting less education and being less likely to be certified.

Tuttle says it is crucial to close the gap, especially with everything nurses have done to fight Covid.

The purpose of the survey is to gather more information about nurses’ experience.

“It’s essential that we recognize their value, and the findings of this survey tell a common story of what nurses are willing to do, what they’re willing to sacrifice, and what organizational practices they may experience while caring for these patients,” Tuttle says.

She says the wage increase over time is a positive trend because of everything healthcare workers are battling with the pandemic. But, she addresses that change still needs to happen.

“It’s up to our administrators to ensure equity in the profession,” Tuttle says. “To level that playing field and close these gaps in salary, compensation, education and representation not just across genders but across races and ethnic identities as well.”

She encourages nurses to join their state’s nurses association. She believes the research found in this report will help advocate for nurse equity.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.