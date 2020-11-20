Advertisement

Timeout with TJ: Episode 26 - Discussing The Dukes - Fall Season Wrap-Up

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 26 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia (JMU football beat writer for the Daily News-Record) and Dave Thomas (JMU football radio play-by-play announcer) for the latest edition of Discussing The Dukes. They discuss the 2020 fall practice season for the JMU football team and look ahead to the 2021 spring season.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

