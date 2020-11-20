Advertisement

UVA Medical Center granted contract to expand COVID testing statewide

UVA Medical Center is now part of a new network to expand COVID-19 testing capacity statewide.
UVA Medical Center is now part of a new network to expand COVID-19 testing capacity statewide.
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center is part of a new network to expand COVID-19 testing capacity statewide. Virginia’s new OneLab Network, comprised of UVA, Virginia Tech, and Sentara in Norfolk, will drastically increase lab testing capabilities.

The goal is to able to perform 7,000 per day by the end of the year. UVA will be running 600 tests per day for OneLab to get things rolling.

“Right now, we have crammed into almost every square inch of the laboratories, some piece of apparatus, or a freezer, the whole new samples, or testing kits so we are just chock full,” Director of UVA’s Medical Labs Dr. Chris Moskaluk said. “In fact, we were actually looking to see whether we can convert some office space into lab space.”

Most of the COVID-19 tests will go towards priority public health efforts like outbreak investigations and community testing events.

