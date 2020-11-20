Valley Mission board members fundraise to offset huge impact from COVID-19

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - One way to show you’re grateful this Thanksgiving season could be to help people who are less fortunate, like those at the Valley Mission in Staunton. In this COVID-19 era, the mission’s decision makers are doing something new this year to raise money.

The Valley Mission serves about 700 people experiencing homelessness a year, providing shelter, meals, and all kinds of services. That caring costs money.

“We rely on the thrift stores to fund a huge part of our operating budget,” said Kay King, the chair of the Valley Mission Board of Directors.

But the thrift stores in Staunton and Waynesboro closed for two months last spring due to COVID-19.

“That hit us hard at the tune of about $60,000,” King said.

Then, four fundraisers fell through, again because of the pandemic.

“We had a Second Chance Prom that we had to cancel from March,” said Donna Ladd, the Valley Mission Board of Directors development committee director.

They also had to cancel a golf tournament, the Just Jazzin’ Gala, and selling ‘Dobby socks’ on the street at Queen City Mischief and Magic - an estimated $75,000 lost in revenue.

“The community’s been very generous during the pandemic in a lot of different ways,” said King.

But that generosity is not enough. Now the Board of Directors is reaching out for more support. They are hosting the Just Giving campaign, or a competition between members, depending on who you ask.

“It’s a friendly competition and it’s certainly in the interest of teamwork,” said Ladd. “This is a reason to share what’s important to us.”

The Just Giving campaign ends on Thanksgiving Day, but that doesn’t mean the giving stops then. You can support the board in raising money for the Valley Mission online.

