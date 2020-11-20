Advertisement

VDH website to be offline Saturday for routine maintenance

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health announced its website will be offline on Saturday, Nov. 21 for routine maintenance.

The website is expected to be down from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., according to a press release from the VDH.

During this time, the website, as well as the COVID-19 data dashboards, will be unavailable.

The VDH says it will continue to keep residents updated throughout the scheduled maintenance on the expected recovery time or any issues which may increase system downtime.

