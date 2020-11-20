Advertisement

VHSL clarifies “spectators” for high school sporting events

The Virginia High School League has clarified who is and isn’t a spectator for upcoming high...
The Virginia High School League has clarified who is and isn’t a spectator for upcoming high school sporting events as schools deal with COVID-19 restrictions.(WVIR)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia High School League has clarified who is and isn’t a spectator for upcoming high school sporting events as schools deal with COVID-19 restrictions. High school basketball season is scheduled to start December 21 as all VHSL sports teams prepare to compete in the “Championships +1″ model during the 2020-2021 school year.

VHSL Press Release on Spectators and Participants in sporting events - Friday, November 20, 2020

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) addresses the impact of Governor Northam’s new statewide measure to contain COVID-19, specifically the reduction from 250 to 25 spectators for in-person gatherings, will have on VHSL sports and activities.

The reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to “spectators” and does not include participants at those events. The Governor’s order defines “participants” as players, coaches, officials, school event staff and school administration critical to the operations of the contests, media, law enforcement, and medical services.  Cheerleaders, pep bands, etc., and other student support groups, are counted as spectators in the limit of 25 allowed at events.

According to Amended Executive Order 67 guidelines for recreational sports (page 10) which emphasizes that sports activities are permitted but must comply with the following requirements:

a. The total number of spectators cannot exceed the lesser of 30% of the occupancy load of the certificate of occupancy for the venue, if applicable, or 25 spectators per field. Races or marathons may have up to 250 participants, provided staggered starts separate runners into groups of 25 or less.

b. Conduct screening of coaches, officials, staff, and players for COVID-19 symptoms prior to admission to the venue/facility.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights image
Community remembers Dayton man as fatal crash investigation continues
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam defends decision to tighten COVID-19 restrictions statewide
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 19, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,954 on Thursday
The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced Charles Sours, a long-time deputy, has passed away.
Page County deputy passes away after battle with cancer
Charles Ray Moats, 44, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Charles Ray Moats

Latest News

Timeout with TJ
Timeout with TJ: Episode 26 - Discussing The Dukes - Fall Season Wrap-Up
Timeout with TJ: Episode 26 - Discussing The Dukes - Fall Season Wrap-Up
Timeout with TJ: Episode 26 - Discussing The Dukes - Fall Season Wrap-Up
The James Madison men’s basketball team is searching for a new opponent to play in its season...
JMU men’s basketball searching for new opponent for season opener
Central hoping to renew local rivalries
Central hoping to renew local rivalries