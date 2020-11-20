Advertisement

Warning signs for trees that need to be cut down

In our area we deal with strong wind events all the time. It is important to know what trees present a high risk in toppling over and potentially damaging property.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Weather from severe storms or strong winds bring the risks year-round for weak or dead trees to fall and damage your property.

Henry Atkins owns a tree company in the Valley. Atkins said one big indicator of a weak or dead tree is how they behave in the spring or fall.

If the tree isn’t growing leaves in the spring, or if they die quickly in the fall, the tree is in bad shape. Some other indicators include holes in the tree and roots that look like they are beginning to die.

“Once the ash tree or any tree has been dead too long, and you don’t have it taken care of, you are looking at paying more money to have somebody take care of it,” said Atkins.

Atkins said as a tree continues to die, the process of removing it becomes more difficult. Atkins said most tree companies will inspect a tree and give you a free quote.

