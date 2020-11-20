Advertisement

W.Va. Supreme Court denies request from Gov. Justice in residency case

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied a request from West Virginia Gov. Jim...
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied a request from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in the case surrounding his residency.(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied a request from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in the case surrounding his residency.

An order filed in the court Friday says that Kanawha County Circuit Court did not exceed its powers when it denied a motion regarding the case.

State Delegate Isaac Sponaugle filed a case in Kanawha County Circuit Court, that if successful, would force Justice to live in the governor’s mansion in Charleston. Sponaugle argues that it’s a requirement of the state’s constitution.

Justice and his legal team have argued that he’s capable of working from anywhere, and they have questioned the definition of the word “residency.”

The governor asked that the case be thrown out in Kanawha County, and that motion was denied. He took the issue to the state’s Supreme Court, which has ruled that Kanawha Circuit Court has jurisdiction in the case.

