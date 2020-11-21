1on1: National Adoption Day & Foster Care

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - National Adoption Day is Saturday, November 21. It’s to encourage foster care adoption. We discuss foster care adoption and foster care in general with Lorie Dunn of Harrisonburg Rockingham Social Services. There is a big need for foster parents in Harrisonburg Rockingham.

For more information, click here: https://www.dss.virginia.gov/adoption/

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.