1on1: National Adoption Day & Foster Care

By Bob Corso
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - National Adoption Day is Saturday, November 21. It’s to encourage foster care adoption. We discuss foster care adoption and foster care in general with Lorie Dunn of Harrisonburg Rockingham Social Services. There is a big need for foster parents in Harrisonburg Rockingham.

For more information, click here:  https://www.dss.virginia.gov/adoption/

Local health officials advise people to follow CDC guidelines going into Thanksgiving week
As Thanksgiving approaches local health officials are telling people to stay aware of the...
