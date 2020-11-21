Advertisement

JMU men’s basketball to now play Limestone in season opener

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After its previously scheduled season opener against Lancaster Bible College, an NCAA Division III program, was canceled, JMU has found a new opponent to play Wednesday.

The Dukes will host Limestone University, an NCAA Division II program, Wednesday, Nov. 25 at noon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

It will be the first contest at the Dukes’ new arena.

The JMU women’s basketball program will also open their 2020-2021 season Wednesday, November 25 at home against Mount St. Mary’s. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

