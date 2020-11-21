Local health officials advise people to follow CDC guidelines going into Thanksgiving week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As Thanksgiving approaches, local health officials are telling people to stay aware of the challenges that the holidays bring with the spread of COVID-19.

There may be challenges for routine testing with groups or with asymptomatic people to get tested.

Dr. Colin Greene, the director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said testing is not a substitute for taking the necessary precautions of containing the spread of coronavirus.

“As long as people understand what the tests can do and what they can’t do. The testing that we have for COVID tells you what’s going on right now at that time,” Greene said. “It doesn’t really say anything about tomorrow. So, if somebody is going to visit relatives for Thanksgiving and they get tested on Tuesday or Wednesday, it doesn’t guarantee they’re still negative on Thursday or Friday.”

He says this is not the time to let up, as he believes the vaccine is near.

Dr. Greene reminds people the “3 W’s” of the CDC’s COVID-19 prevention: washing hands, watching distance, and wearing a mask.

