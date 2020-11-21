Advertisement

Local health officials advise people to follow CDC guidelines going into Thanksgiving week

As Thanksgiving approaches local health officials are telling people to stay aware of the...
As Thanksgiving approaches local health officials are telling people to stay aware of the challenges that the holidays bring with the spread of covid-19.(KOLO)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As Thanksgiving approaches, local health officials are telling people to stay aware of the challenges that the holidays bring with the spread of COVID-19.

There may be challenges for routine testing with groups or with asymptomatic people to get tested.

Dr. Colin Greene, the director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said testing is not a substitute for taking the necessary precautions of containing the spread of coronavirus.

“As long as people understand what the tests can do and what they can’t do. The testing that we have for COVID tells you what’s going on right now at that time,” Greene said. “It doesn’t really say anything about tomorrow. So, if somebody is going to visit relatives for Thanksgiving and they get tested on Tuesday or Wednesday, it doesn’t guarantee they’re still negative on Thursday or Friday.”

He says this is not the time to let up, as he believes the vaccine is near.

Dr. Greene reminds people the “3 W’s” of the CDC’s COVID-19 prevention: washing hands, watching distance, and wearing a mask.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights image
Community remembers Dayton man as fatal crash investigation continues
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam defends decision to tighten COVID-19 restrictions statewide
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 19, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,954 on Thursday
The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced Charles Sours, a long-time deputy, has passed away.
Page County deputy passes away after battle with cancer
Charles Ray Moats, 44, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Charles Ray Moats

Latest News

A mild winter could impact your grocery bill in a positive way
A mild winter could impact your grocery bill in a positive way
Local health officials advise people to follow CDC guidelines going into Thanksgiving week
Local health officials advise people to follow CDC guidelines going into Thanksgiving week
Plastics recycling bin at Food Lion in Harrisonburg
Ways to repurpose your packaging from online ordering
Dr. Mark A. Johnston, Superintendent SCPS
Mark Johnston, Shenandoah County Public Schools Superintendent, reflects on retirement announcement