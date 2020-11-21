Mark Johnston, Shenandoah County Public Schools Superintendent, reflects on retirement announcement

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Dr. Mark A. Johnston has been the superintendent in Shenandoah County for almost five years, and has worked in public education for 35. He announced his retirement last week, which will go into effect July 1st, 2021.

Johnston said his age and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to his retirement, but said helping people will be what he remembers from his time as superintendent.

“It’s been very fulfilling. It’s been fulfilling working with kids, and working with our staff, working with our principals, working with our community, our school board, it’s just been a really really good experience. And I’d like to have that be my memories of ‘superintendency,’” Johnston said.

Johnston said doesn’t have any plans as of right now come July 1st, but said he hopes to continue in education.

As for who will follow in his footsteps, Johnston said it is unknown at the moment but he plans to help in that transition.

“Whoever gets the job is gonna be the luckiest person in the world,” Johnston said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.