Middle Mountain fire update

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The USDA Forest Service reports that the Middle Mountain fire is burning along Highway 33, about 13 miles northwest of the town of Rawley Springs, and about two miles from the West Virginia state line.

The fire was first reported around noon on Friday. It’s currently 50 percent contained, covering 105 acres. Approximately 25 firefighters and support staff including two Type 6 engines and one bulldozer are working to contain the fire.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

The Forest Service is reminding the community that hunting is not allowed near the active fire under Virginia State law. They’re advising to use caution and obey all road signs for your safety, drive slowly on State Highway 33 as fire suppression activity will be on-going. Motorists should be alert for firefighter vehicles, debris on roadway and smoke.

Fire weather:

Winds from the west around 5 mph.

Temp: High 57, Low 46; Max RH: 83%, Min RH 69%

General fire information:

  • Safety of the public and firefighters is always the number one priority when dealing with wildfires.
  • Smoke from the Middle Mountain Fire may be visible for a few days.
  • Homeowners can learn how to make their homes less susceptible to wildfires by visiting: www.firewise.org

