Plans for Shenandoah Harley Davidson to be transformed into Ladd’s Garagmahal

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Harley Davidson dealership in Staunton closed back in August, and now the property is set to be auctioned off next month.

“This was a $5.5 million building appraised at almost $6 million now, so it was big mortgage,” owner of the property and SHD LLC., Bob Ladd said.

It’s a big mortgage with no income since March, according to Ladd.

“When the [dealership] pulled out of here, they had not paid me since March,” Ladd said. “I got a deferment from the bank for them for three months and then I got interest only for two months, and then they left. So, they left me holding the bank for a huge mortgage with no income since March,” Ladd said.

Now the property is set to be auctioned off on Dec. 1 at 12:30 outside of the Augusta County Courthouse, but Ladd has other plans.

“I have a retain counsel, and I’m going to do what I need to do to retain the property,” Ladd said.

Ladd hopes to transform the old Harley dealership into what he calls a Garagmahal selling powersports.

“The goal is to open here no later than the first of the year as Ladd’s Garagmahal selling powersports and dream machines,” Ladd said.

His new logo depicts half the face of Ashley Nicole Sipes to commemorate their first beauty contest, alongside half of Ladd’s face. It shows them on what was Ladd’s original chopper that he built in 1970.

Ladd said he’s currently in the process of finalizing a design and name for the new business.

He said being in the Valley and giving back is his passion and he hopes to be a part of the community for as long as he can.

“I’d rather be here working, fighting to make this work, having fun, doing things for other people that we do here, the events, the rides and all that. I’d rather be doing that,” Ladd said.

