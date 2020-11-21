Status of Sunday’s West Virginia High School football playoff games

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - East Hardy’s season has come to an end, as Hardy County is “Red,” meaning the Cougars cannot play.

East Hardy was supposed to play Tolsia in the quarterfinals of WVSSAC Class A State Playoffs.

High schools in “Orange” or “Red” counties are not permitted to participate in prep sports.

Wayne County (Tolsia) is “Orange,” which means the Rebels are eliminated, as well.

East Hardy finishes the 2020 season with a 6-2 record, including a win in the opening round of the playoffs against Doddridge County.

Pendleton County’s game against Tygarts Valley is on as scheduled Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Pendleton County is “Green,” while Randolph County is “Yellow.”

