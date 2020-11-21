Unique piece of history uncovered in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A unique piece of history was uncovered in Waynesboro during the renovation of a downtown building.

A 3x16 stained glass with the words “Fire Dep’t No. 1” was shown to be hidden under paneling on the storefront of 143 CoWork.

“We’ve heard rumors that it was the fire department, but we had no way to confirm that. To actually see it there was like Christmas day or showing up to Disney for the first time as a kid. It’s like, wow, this is officially a piece of Waynesboro’s history,” Nicklous Salzman, Founder of 143 CoWork said.

He said he hopes to be able to preserve it for everyone in the city to continue enjoying it for years to come.

“We explored a lot of options. Really, the best one that it came down to was restoring that glass... and being able to bring that back to life,” Salzman said.

He added that it’s important to keep it around because it helps tell the story of Waynesboro.

“This fire department served the city during WWII, the Korean War and through the Great Depression. More importantly, historically, it was the first consolidated fire department after the Basic City merger, so this is where everybody came to,” Salzman said

But the glass restorer said it’s only a matter of time before it’s too late, and Salzman is asking for the community’s help in raising money to preserve the sign.

“Every little bit helps. We have a long goal to meet in order to get it done properly. It’s one of those situations where we want to do the right thing because it has lasted for 100 years so far. We want to make sure it’s here for another 100 years,” Salzman said.

The gofundme page can be found here.

