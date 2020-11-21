VCU Health submits intent to distribute Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday, Pfizer announced it has filed with the FDA to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic that has claimed more than 253,000 lives nationally and nearly 4,000 across the Commonwealth.

But while approval for the vaccine, which has been shown to be 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large is pending, there’s still the question of when the public can expect it.

“There’ll be just a short period of time before that’s approved, we presume it will be approved. Because the data are very exciting,” said Dr. Micahel Donneberg. “There are still issues with distribution and also with who gets it and what the priority is.”

VCU Medical Researcher Michael Donnenberg has worked closely with researching treatment methods to remedy disease. He says VCU Health is ready to assist with getting this vaccine to the public.

“VCU Health is doing everything they can to get doses of this vaccine as soon as they’re available and they’ll be prioritizing along with guidelines to determine who’s first in line to get the vaccine based on risk, the people at highest risk,” said Donnenberg. “They will be communicating those plans publicly as soon as they’re known.”

Friday VCU health released the following statement:

We have submitted our intent to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) once a vaccine becomes available for public distribution.

We are working closely with the VDH, other area health care systems, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support a statewide plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines when such vaccines are approved for public use.

VCU Medical Center meets all the necessary equipment and storage requirements to receive and administer a COVID-19 vaccine.

“An effective vaccine can stop this pandemic in its track, but only if people get vaccinated. So that the questions going to be And time will tell, you know how many people can get the vaccine and how many people want the vaccine,” said Donneberg. “I think for us to get back to our new normal, with no restrictions, but with a new appreciation for alternative work environments and other factors, we’ll need a lot of people to get vaccinated the majority of Americans for example.”

