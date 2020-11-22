Advertisement

East Hardy’s season comes to an end

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Due to COVID-19 numbers in Hardy County, East Hardy was ruled ineligible from playing in its WVSSA Class A State Playoff quarterfinal game against Tolsia.

The Cougars were coming off an opening round win over Doddridge County.

East Hardy finished the season at 6-2.

“This one’s going to sting, like it should, just like when any season ends,” head coach Devon Orndorff said. “It’s a little bit of a mourning period here. We’ve lost something. This group of eight seniors are going to hang up their helmets and never put them on again in their lifetime probably, so that’s going to take a little bit of getting used to for them. At the same time, they’re going to pick themselves back up.”

After persevering through a season of uncertainty and for accomplishing all they did in their four years, Orndorff is proud of his senior group.

“This year’s seniors in 2020, really stand out to me,” Orndorff said. “I’m very proud of them, their resilience, their work ethic, character. I can’t say enough about them. I love these guys. I’m going to miss them.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Outlook for 2020-2021
Ladd's Garagmahal
Plans for Shenandoah Harley Davidson to be transformed into Ladd’s Garagmahal
Generic police lights image
Community remembers Dayton man as fatal crash investigation continues
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November, 20, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,544 on Friday
Click the link below to find jobs on the VEC website.
Extended Benefits program for unemployment assistance deactivates November 21 in Virginia

Latest News

Local college football roundup: Nov. 21
East Hardy's season comes to an end because of COVID-19 numbers in Hardy County.
Status of Sunday’s West Virginia High School football playoff games
JMU men's basketball will open its season against Limestone.
JMU men’s basketball to now play Limestone in season opener
JMU men's basketball searching for new opponent for November 25
JMU men's basketball searching for new opponent for November 25