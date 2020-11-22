East Hardy’s season comes to an end

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Due to COVID-19 numbers in Hardy County, East Hardy was ruled ineligible from playing in its WVSSA Class A State Playoff quarterfinal game against Tolsia.

The Cougars were coming off an opening round win over Doddridge County.

East Hardy finished the season at 6-2.

“This one’s going to sting, like it should, just like when any season ends,” head coach Devon Orndorff said. “It’s a little bit of a mourning period here. We’ve lost something. This group of eight seniors are going to hang up their helmets and never put them on again in their lifetime probably, so that’s going to take a little bit of getting used to for them. At the same time, they’re going to pick themselves back up.”

After persevering through a season of uncertainty and for accomplishing all they did in their four years, Orndorff is proud of his senior group.

“This year’s seniors in 2020, really stand out to me,” Orndorff said. “I’m very proud of them, their resilience, their work ethic, character. I can’t say enough about them. I love these guys. I’m going to miss them.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.