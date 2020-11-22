Advertisement

Eastern Mennonite School students stuff 75 boxes for D.C. food pantry

EMS students fundraise and pack food boxes for Washington D.C. food pantry.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the National Honor Society at Eastern Mennonite School in Harrisonburg are working to fill food boxes for those in need by helping out a food pantry run by Capital Christian Fellowship in Washington D.C.

“Our goal was to fill 75 boxes with food to send there for each family,” Senior Halie Mast, said.

The food pantry was originally feeding 45 families before the pandemic, and is now feeding 400.

Students fundraised throughout the school to fill the boxes with food items, and the boxes currently line the school.

“It feels really good to be able to do something knowing we have a lot to be thankful for, and we can give to those who need food,” Senior Karla Hostetter, said.

Students and faculty will be loading the boxes into a truck from the Mennonite Central Committee Tuesday, November 24th, which will take the boxes to D.C.

