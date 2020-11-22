First Alert Forecast: Cloudy with a few rain chances for rest of weekend

(WHSV) - A cold front will continue to develop to the west of us and pass through our area Sunday night. This will bring a few rain chances for the rest of this weekend.

SATURDAY: Cool and cloudy for the evening with temperatures in the 50s. A stray shower is possible for the first part of the night, with a greater chance for a couple showers just after midnight. Cool and crisp overnight with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Cloudy with scattered showers tonight with overnight lows in the mid 40s. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A cool and crisp start with cloudy skies and morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Staying cloudy throughout the day Sunday and cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Cool, crisp, and cloudy for Sunday evening with temperatures in the 40s. A larger batch of scattered showers arrive Sunday night as a cold front passes through our area. Chilly overnight with lows in the low 40s.

A line of scattered showers will pass through our area just after midnight Sunday overnight with an associated cold front. (WHSV)

MONDAY: A chilly start with decreasing clouds and temperatures in the 40s. Breezy for the day under mostly sunny skies and staying cool. Winds sustained out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts 20-30+ mph. Highs in the low 50s.

A chilly evening Monday with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly clear skies. Partly cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with morning temperatures rising into the 30s. Chilly throughout the day Tuesday with high temperatures only in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Cool and breezy. Cloudy with scattered showers as another system passes through our area. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind sustained out of the south at 10-20 mph with winds gusting 20-30+ mph. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

THANKSGIVING: Thanksgiving forecast looks good for now. A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. We may be dealing with some lingering showers in the morning but partly cloudy skies will arrive by the afternoon. Mild with highs in the low 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy for the day and staying mild with highs around 60. Partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows around 40.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.