Police: man in stolen SUV injured after chase

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after ramming a stolen SUV into a state police vehicle before crashing.

State Police said Saturday that charges are pending against the 29-year-old Connecticut man, who was not identified. Police said a trooper attempted to pull the man over Friday night in Fairfax County.

Police said the man fled in the SUV and rammed a police vehicle during the pursuit. Police said the man lost control of the SUV and ran off the side of a highway ramp before striking a concrete column. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

