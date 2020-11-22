Advertisement

Police: man in stolen SUV injured after chase

(KOLN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after ramming a stolen SUV into a state police vehicle before crashing.

State Police said Saturday that charges are pending against the 29-year-old Connecticut man, who was not identified. Police said a trooper attempted to pull the man over Friday night in Fairfax County.

Police said the man fled in the SUV and rammed a police vehicle during the pursuit. Police said the man lost control of the SUV and ran off the side of a highway ramp before striking a concrete column. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

