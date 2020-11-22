Advertisement

Police: woman, 3 children dead in murder suicide

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a woman and three young children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office said authorities discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old woman, a 10-year-old and 3-year-old child after responding to a call Friday morning in Marion, a small town in Virginia’s southwest.

Police said a 6-year-old child was found in critical condition. The child was taken to a hospital and later died. An 8-year-old child “escaped the scene,” police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the woman killed the children and there are no other suspects. Police did not immediately release the names of the woman and children.

