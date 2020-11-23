Blue Ridge Tunnel opens to public

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been 19 years in the making but the Blue Ridge Tunnel, originally built in the 1850′s, is now open to the public for hiking and biking.

“The tunnel was originally constructed from 1850 to 1858, and was designed by a French engineer, Claudius Crozet,” Director of Nelson County Parks and Recreation Claire Richardson said. “It allowed commerce to the west.”

CSX donated the property to Nelson County in 2001, but its been an uphill climb to getting it turned into a public trail ever since. Now, there’s a light at the end of this tunnel.

“Well we’ve done the work, and we want to share it with everyone,” Richardson said. “It’s just really, a national landmark and folks are going to come not just from Nelson County, but from Virginia and nationally, and then potentially internationally.”

Nelson County is telling visitors they need to bring their own light sources.

“Please remember your flashlight or your headlamp,” Richardson said. “It’s dark inside the tunnel, it is not lit. The trailhead and the tunnel also has some puddles and some divots so please be cautious while in the tunnel.”

The project that created the public trails and fixed up the tunnel cost around $7 million.

“The majority of it was transportation funding, state and federal and then also DCR (Department of Conservation and Recreation) funding and then Nelson county also contributed directly to the public,” she said.

It’s a way for people to get outside and see history while staying active.

“This is a great asset for recreation, but also it’s just historic,” Richardson said. “You’ll have people who are interested in geology and the railroad history.”

The tunnel will be open from sun up to sun down seven days a week.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.