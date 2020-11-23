Delegate Chris Runion to attend 2021 Regular Session in-person in Richmond

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — Delegate Chris Runion is preparing to be in Richmond for the 2021 Regular Session of the General Assembly.

Runion is the delegate for the 24th House District, serving Western Albemarle, Northern Augusta and Southern Rockingham counties.

According to a press release from Runion’s office, Runion has concerns regarding the constitutionality, effectiveness and consequences for legislation if advocacy groups and the public cannot have in-person access to committees and legislators.

During the 2020 Special Session, the House of Delegates met remotely over the objections of the House Republican Caucus. According to the release, Virginians had to live stream the session, which Runion’s office says “severely limited their ability to testify as witnesses in committee and which effectively impacts legislation.”

“As my Republican colleagues have stated, if legislatures such as California, New York, and the Senate of Virginia have found a way to safely allow legislators on the floor during votes, then the Virginia House of Delegates could have found a way. It is my hope that we can work to ensure that Virginia’s representatives can convene in Richmond and fulfill our Constitutional duties and to do the job our constituents elected us to do,” said Delegate Runion in the release. “Either way, I plan to be present in Richmond.”

