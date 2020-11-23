First Alert Forecast: Chilly early this week, rain chances increase for the middle of the week

(WHSV) - Sunny and breezy behind a cold front today. Rain chances remain elevated mid-week as a secondary cold front crosses later Wednesday into Thanksgiving day.

MONDAY: A mild morning with temperatures in the 50s. Becoming sunny and chilly for the day, breezy at times. Cooler air will filter in for the afternoon, temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s for the Valley, low 40s for West Virginia. Winds sustained out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times.

A clear and chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s, the breeze will diminish after sunset. Staying mostly clear overnight and very cold, lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Another fairly sunny day with high clouds overspreading the area later in the day. Staying chilly in the afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 40s. Not breezy though.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s. Clear overnight, lows in the low to mid 30s. A cold night.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s with more clouds than sunshine. A cold front will approach the area later in the day, scattered showers arrive later in the afternoon through the night. Breezy for the day, winds sustained around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Showers continue overnight and will taper off Thursday morning. Staying cloudy with the rain, evening temperatures in the 50s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THANKSGIVING: A few lingering showers before 10am, temperatures rising into the 50s. A comfortable afternoon behind the front with plenty of sunshine, highs in the low to mid 60s. A nice day to be outside. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A beautiful fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Morning temperatures in the 40s. Mostly cloudy with a few showers at any point in the day. Still mild despite the cloud cover, highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Lows in the low 40s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.