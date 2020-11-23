First Alert Forecast: Cool early this week with mid-week showers

(WHSV) - Staying cool through the middle of the week. Rain on the way for the middle of the week, but a mild holiday ahead.

MONDAY: Much cooler for tonight, mostly clear south of Rt. 33/Harrisonburg. Partly to mostly cloudy for the northern VAlley as well as the West Virginia Highlands. Chilly with temperatures in the 40s for this evening and remaining breezy at times. A cold night ahead with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Sunny for the morning with high clouds overspreading the area later in the day. A chilly afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Not breezy though.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s, remaining mostly cloudy. Another cold night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s with more clouds than sunshine. A cold front will approach the area later in the day (but we will not be cooling behind the front). Cool for the day with highs in the mid 50s but it will be rather breezy for the day. Winds sustained around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Showers don’t look to move in until around and after sunset. Scattered showers for the evening and they will be on and off, continuing overnight. Staying cloudy with the rain, evening temperatures in the low 50s.

Low temperatures overnight in the upper 40s

A cold front will bring showers to the area late Wednesday into part of Thanksgiving. (WHSV)

THANKSGIVING: A few lingering showers before 10am, temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy and cool early. Then decreasing clouds behind this system and drying out for the day. A comfortable afternoon behind the front with more sunshine, highs in the low to mid 60s. A beautiful holiday to be outside. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and mild again with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A beautiful fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Morning temperatures in the 40s. Mostly cloudy with a few showers at any point in the day. Still mild despite the cloud cover, highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Lows in the low 40s.

