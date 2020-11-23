Advertisement

Four more kickoff times announced for JMU spring football schedule

Four more kickoff times were announced for James Madison University’s 2021 spring football...
Four more kickoff times were announced for James Madison University’s 2021 spring football season, Monday.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Four more kickoff times were announced for James Madison University’s 2021 spring football season, Monday.

All three of JMU’s home CAA games will kickoff at 4 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the program. The Dukes’ road game at Elon, scheduled for March 6, will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. It had been previously announced that JMU’s two home, non-conference games (2/20 vs. Robert Morris, 2/27 vs. Morehead State) will kickoff at 12 p.m.

JMU Football Schedule - 2021 Spring Season

February 20 - vs. Robert Morris - 12 p.m.

February 27 - vs. Morehead State - 12 p.m.

March 6 - at Elon - 1:30 p.m.

March 13 - vs. William & Mary - 4 p.m.

March 20 - vs. Richmond - 4 p.m.

March 27 - at William & Mary - TBA

April 3 - at Richmond - TBA

April 10 - vs. Elon - 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Click the link below to find jobs on the VEC website.
Extended Benefits program for unemployment assistance deactivates November 21 in Virginia
Generic police lights image
Police: woman, 3 children dead in murder suicide
Winter Outlook for 2020-2021
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 22, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,117 on Sunday
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,242 on Monday

Latest News

DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU women's basketball head coach Sean O'Regan press conference - 11/23/20
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU women's basketball head coach Sean O'Regan press conference - 11/23/20
The James Madison University men’s and women’s basketball programs are preparing to open the...
Game week arrives for JMU basketball programs
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU men's basketball head coach Mark Byington press conference - 11/23/20
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU men's basketball head coach Mark Byington press conference - 11/23/20
Pendleton County wins big over Tygarts Valley behind Dalton Dunkle's six touchdowns.
Pendleton County tops Tygarts Valley, advances to state semifinal