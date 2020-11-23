Four more kickoff times announced for JMU spring football schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Four more kickoff times were announced for James Madison University’s 2021 spring football season, Monday.

All three of JMU’s home CAA games will kickoff at 4 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the program. The Dukes’ road game at Elon, scheduled for March 6, will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. It had been previously announced that JMU’s two home, non-conference games (2/20 vs. Robert Morris, 2/27 vs. Morehead State) will kickoff at 12 p.m.

JMU Football Schedule - 2021 Spring Season

February 20 - vs. Robert Morris - 12 p.m.

February 27 - vs. Morehead State - 12 p.m.

March 6 - at Elon - 1:30 p.m.

March 13 - vs. William & Mary - 4 p.m.

March 20 - vs. Richmond - 4 p.m.

March 27 - at William & Mary - TBA

April 3 - at Richmond - TBA

April 10 - vs. Elon - 4 p.m.

