Game week arrives for JMU basketball programs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University men’s and women’s basketball programs are preparing to open the 2020-2021 season this week.

The men’s team is scheduled to host Limestone University, an NCAA Division II program, Wednesday (11/25) at 12 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. That game will be followed by a women’s basketball matchup between Mount St. Mary’s and JMU at 4 p.m. at the AUBC.

The JMU men’s team scheduled Limestone after the Dukes’ original season opener against Lancaster Bible College was canceled.

“We contacted a lot of teams, Division 1 as well as non-Division 1,” said JMU head coach Mark Byington. “The biggest obstacle that we had to overcome was they had to have the same (COVID-19) testing protocols as us. That’s one PCR test a week and two antigen tests a week. We have to make sure our guys are safe and so that eliminated a lot of schools, even some division one schools that we couldn’t get it done. Then also, it had to be somebody in the proximity of Harrisonburg. We wanted to play a home game, if possible.”

Byington and Limestone head coach Kyle Perry previously worked together as assistant coaches at College of Charleston under legendary head coach Bobby Cremins.

According to Byington, JMU is expected to have 10 scholarship and two walk-on players available for Wednesday’s game against Limestone due to one player being in COVID-19 quarantine and a few others battling injuries.

As for the JMU women’s basketball team, the Dukes will be short-handed when they take on Mount Saint Mary’s. Head coach Sean O’Regan says the Dukes will have nine players available to take the court, eight who have been practicing regularly with the team and one who is eligible to leave COVID-19 quarantine in time for the game. One player within the JMU program recently tested positive for COVID-19 and three others were also forced to enter quarantine due to contact tracing.

Despite having less players available than normal, O’Regan says he’s excited for a new-look squad to take the floor for the 2020-2021 season. JMU is led by sophomore guard Kiki Jefferson, who was named the CAA Rookie of the Year in 2019-2020.

“This group is going to be fun to watch and I really do hope people can tune in and watch this group grow because it’s going to be exponential growth for them throughout the year,” said O’Regan.

In response to COVID-19 restrictions, only guests of the JMU basketball programs are allowed to attend games, in-person, as of right now. Fans can watch JMU basketball games by signing up for a FloSports subscription.

