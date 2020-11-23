Advertisement

Jury duty? No thanks, say many, forcing trials to be delayed

(WBAY)
By Dave Collins, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Court officials across the country say a low turnout of people summoned to jury duty is derailing plans to restart trials for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Within the past month, courts in Hartford, Connecticut, San Diego and Norfolk, Virginia, have had to delay jury selection for trials because too few people responded to jury duty summonses.

Officials believe people are wary of serving on juries because COVID-19 is spiking nationwide.

Jury trials were recently suspended by state court systems in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey and in courts in Denver because of rising virus rates.

