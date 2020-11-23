Local retirement community finds new ways to celebrate Thanksgiving

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thanksgiving gatherings will look different this year, especially for nursing homes.

Residents at Sunnyside Assisted Living in Rockingham County will only be able to meet with families virtually. One of of the residents said that some people in the facility have spouses on other floors that they might not be able to see either.

“I don’t know whether they will be able to see their loved ones or not. Kind of a sad situation, but everybody’s facing it,” says Virginia Reese, a resident who has been in assisted living at Sunnyside for three years. “So I’m sure there will be cheerful things too.”

The staff has plans to make their residents’ holiday brighter with virtual events like broadcast singalong on Thanksgiving Day and a new holiday gazette in which residents can look at photos submitted by their families.

Charlotte Sibold, the exuctive Director at Sunnyside, says they are prioritizing physical health as well as mental health.

“Life enrichment staff have tried to add additional programming, some in person in small groups with restrictions. Others may be broadcast over our internal television channel,” she says. “We actually put together too a group of residents and volunteers that can call and check on residents.”

Sibold also says some residents have pen pals to stay connected, but Reese says she looks forward to a vaccine being ready so she can see her children again.

“We see daylight at the end of the tunnel, so perhaps by this time next year, we’ll be through it.”

