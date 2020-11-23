Advertisement

New-look squad for Central boys basketball

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central boys basketball team is coming off one of its best seasons in school history.

The Falcons are coming off their first district title since the 1980s.

Central went 23-4 and reached the state semifinal game.

It will be a different look for Central in 2020-2021 with 10 players from last year’s team on the way out.

“It’s a completely new team,” Central head coach Jeff Whittle said. “They had a lot of success last year on JV. They had an undefeated season. We have some talent coming up.”

Whittle said the young team has a lot of speed and quickness that should work to their advantage this season.

Central opens its season against Manassas Park Wednesday, Dec. 23.

