New Market holiday parade switches to reverse parade

By John Hood
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Over the weekend, crews in the town of New Market began putting up string lights around the New Market Park as the town prepared for its first-ever ‘Tis the Season’ reverse parade.

Due to COVID-19, the parade will look different from previous years, with floats set up in the park’s parking lot. On Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the community can drive through the park and check out each holiday display.

The park will also have a new light display this year that will last longer than just one night. The display is something Amber Smoot, with the town of New Market, said they’ve been trying to do for years.

“We’re really excited about this transition it actually goes really well with our new exciting lighting display that’s going to be happening in the park so we’re really excited about that,” Smoot said. “It’s something that we’ve been wanting to do and this gave us a way to do it.”

You will only be able to access the parade and the light display by a vehicle this year, and no candy will be given out like in previous years.

Smoot said volunteers will be limited to each float to follow the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.

So far seven floats have signed up for the parade. If you would like to create a float for the celebration, click here.

