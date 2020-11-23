Advertisement

Pendleton County tops Tygarts Valley, advances to state semifinal

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton County is moving on to the WVSSAC Class A state semifinal round after topping Tygarts Valley 41-17 Sunday afternoon.

Wildcats senior running back Dalton Dunkle scored six touchdowns to lead the way in the win.

“I think it goes back to this group of seniors and what we are doing,” Dunkle said. “We are really good and we just want to be as best as we can be.”

It is the second straight season Pendleton County is playing in the Class A state semifinals.

“It says a lot about our leadership and the type of ball-players that we have,” Wildcats head coach Zac Smith said. “Very competitive boys. Just pleased with their effort today and couldn’t be more proud of them getting a win on our home field in the state quarterfinals.”

Pendleton County will visit fifth-seed St. Mary’s in the semifinal round. The day and time of that matchup is still to be determined.

