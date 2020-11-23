Police: Man killed 16-year-old girl before trying to take own life in domestic violence-related shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 16-year-old female was killed and a man is in critical condition after a domestic violence-related shooting that occurred over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Labrook Drive at approximately 1:37 p.m. on November 22 for reports of a person down.

When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier in the day around 11:17 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Carnation Street and Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a vehicle stopped at the stoplight.

Officers found an adult male unresponsive inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

According to the police, both individuals knew each other and were in a relationship.

“At no time would this situation be easy to understand or acceptable in our community however here at the holidays, but here at the holidays, that adds just more pain to families and friends of these two people,” Chief Gerald Smith said in a press conference. “We believe in the light of COVID-19 and the restrictions that we have, COVID-19 is not going to help, we believe it is going to be an accelerant.”

The Greater YWCA and the Action Alliance joined Chief Smith to discuss domestic violence and provide resources to those who need them.

“Domestic Violence is a very serious issue especially around the holidays and during this pandemic,” Linda Tischeer, CEO of YWCA of Richmond said.

The domestic violence hotline is Greater Richmond Regional Hotline is 804-612-6126. The hotline is a 24/7 and 365 day a year hotline that is available to anyone who needs resources such as information, emergency shelter and emergency counseling to anyone in the Richmond area who is experiencing domestic violence.

The YWCA has a direct communications line with the Richmond Police Department.

According to the YWCA, a 25% increase in shelter requests, counseling and case management.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

