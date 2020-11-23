Advertisement

At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at...
The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church. Some of the injuries are life-threatening.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Two people are dead and multiple others are injured following a church stabbing in San Jose, California, late Sunday.

Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church. It is unclear exactly how many people were wounded.

Police say there is no confirmation of an arrest after Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter that a suspect had been captured, but later deleted the tweet. KTVU-TV also reported that a 22-year-old man was apprehended.

Police say no services were taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless people had been brought to the church to take shelter from the cold.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Click the link below to find jobs on the VEC website.
Extended Benefits program for unemployment assistance deactivates November 21 in Virginia
Generic police lights image
Police: woman, 3 children dead in murder suicide
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 22, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,117 on Sunday
Police: man in stolen SUV injured after chase
Middle Mountain fire update

Latest News

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden expected to nominate Blinken as secretary of state
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
Doctors explain: A negative test isn't enough
Doctors explain: A negative test isn't enough