Roller Derby Team raises money for Funkys Skate Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

“Once I found out that Funkys was affected I was like, really 2020, how could you do this again. How could you take the rink away from us,” said Lindy Suster, with the Rocktown Rollers.

From birthday parties to roller derby tournaments, Funkys Skate Center in Harrisonburg is a place many in the Friendly City call home. After the explosion back in October, they were forced to close down due to major structural damage.

“The ceiling was completely taken apart. The disco balls were crashed on the ground. There is glass everywhere. The lights were hanging down by like a thread,” said Suster.

Now, the Rocktown Rollers are lacing up to help get skaters back onto the rink.

“I just want everyone in the community to remember what it feels like to come here and take a date and go skating or have their birthday party here. I don’t think this town wants to lose that,” said Suster.

The team created a GoFundMe for the rink, raising over $2,800 dollars so far. They are also asking for help from the community.

“We’re looking for people to help out and volunteer their time. We definitely need a plumber. Lighting, how to rewire things. Definitely clean up crew,” said Suster.

