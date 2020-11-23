Advertisement

Roller Derby Team raises money for Funkys Skate Center

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

“Once I found out that Funkys was affected I was like, really 2020, how could you do this again. How could you take the rink away from us,” said Lindy Suster, with the Rocktown Rollers.

From birthday parties to roller derby tournaments, Funkys Skate Center in Harrisonburg is a place many in the Friendly City call home. After the explosion back in October, they were forced to close down due to major structural damage.

“The ceiling was completely taken apart. The disco balls were crashed on the ground. There is glass everywhere. The lights were hanging down by like a thread,” said Suster.

Now, the Rocktown Rollers are lacing up to help get skaters back onto the rink.

“I just want everyone in the community to remember what it feels like to come here and take a date and go skating or have their birthday party here. I don’t think this town wants to lose that,” said Suster.

The team created a GoFundMe for the rink, raising over $2,800 dollars so far. They are also asking for help from the community.

“We’re looking for people to help out and volunteer their time. We definitely need a plumber. Lighting, how to rewire things. Definitely clean up crew,” said Suster.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Click the link below to find jobs on the VEC website.
Extended Benefits program for unemployment assistance deactivates November 21 in Virginia
Generic police lights image
Police: woman, 3 children dead in murder suicide
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 22, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,117 on Sunday
Winter Outlook for 2020-2021
Police: man in stolen SUV injured after chase

Latest News

According to a statement from the DMV, the transportation package was meant "to create...
Va. DMV offers commercial driver’s license renewals online
Justin Lee Webster, 36, is wanted on felony charges by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,242 on Monday
AAA says 84% of Virginians are not traveling for Thanksgiving