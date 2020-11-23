School board to discuss adding African American history as elective course

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Monday night, the Rockingham County School Board will meet and discuss a number of additional classes that could be added to next year’s list of courses.

Some of those classes are continuation programs from newer classes added in previous years, like Aerospace Technology II, Advanced Entrepreneurship and Teachers For Tomorrow II Mentorship.

A new course that could be offered next year as an elective is a class on African American history. This year, 16 school divisions across the Commonwealth test piloted the program that was a result of a commission created by Governor Ralph Northam in 2019.

The commission was tasked with creating a new course for high school students that highlighted the unheard voices of African Americans who contributed to Virginia and our country.

Division superintendent Oskar Scheikl said two teachers from the school division served on the commission and helped create the learning goals for the new course.

“That commission’s work resulted in a new course in African American history and so this year some school districts are piloting that course and then next year it’s on the general list,” Scheikl said.

According to the Governor’s office, the course will challenge students to explore primary and secondary sources documenting the African American experience. The course also includes a capstone project requiring students to conduct independent research on a question or problem of their choosing and to demonstrate a deeper understanding of African American history.

Monday night, the school board will just discuss the new courses but will need to make a vote by its next meeting on Dec. 14.

