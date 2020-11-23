Advertisement

Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

Justin Lee Webster, 36, is wanted on felony charges by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
Justin Lee Webster, 36, is wanted on felony charges by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MAURERTOWN, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man with felony charges.

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Nov. 22, officials responded to a disturbance in the 6000 block of Back Road in Maurertown, Va.

Officials are looking for Justin Lee Webster, 36, of Maurertown for felony abduction, felony eluding, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

If you have any information regarding Webster or his whereabouts, do not post it on social media. Instead, call the sheriff’s office at 540-459-6100.

