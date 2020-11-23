Shenandoah County Fair is back with “Christmas in the Valley”

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -The Shenandoah County Fair in Woodstock is up and running with safety guidelines in place, certified by the Virginia Department of Health.

Some guidelines include 50% capacity on rides and disinfecting of games and rides in between use.

Starting next weekend, there will also be vendors at the fair.

“That’s what it is about. That’s what the fair’s about, that’s what this is about, is bringing the community together in these hard times,” President of the Shenandoah County Fair, Allen Gochenour, said.

For those who wish to stay in their vehicles, there is a new addition to the fair. For the first time this year, there is a mile and a half drive-thru light show.

“We have all this land here, we thought it would be a good time to do this Christmas part because we can have people drive, they can stay in their car, they can be safe,” Gochenour said.

The idea originated over the summer when the fair was cancelled.

“We kind of had to come up with an idea to bring revenue to the fair,” Gochenour said.

The light show debuted this weekend, and Gochenour said they have seen a good turn out so far.

“Last night we had 110 cars go through. This evening by 6:15 we had 110 cars go through, so we’re probably over 200 cars for this evening,” Gochenour said.

Gochenour hopes the light show will continue in the future, even after the pandemic.

“We’re planning on adding on to hopefully make it bigger and better next year,” Gochenour said.

For more information, you can go to the Christmas in the Valley website.

