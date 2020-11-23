Va. DMV offers commercial driver’s license renewals online

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia DMV is now offering commercial driver’s license renewals online.

According to a press release from the DMV, the new option gives eligible commercial drivers the opportunity to renew their credentials online at dmvNOW.com.

More information on online renewal eligibility can be found here.

“We are continually looking for ways to assist our customers during these challenging times,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb in the release. “The opportunity to renew online gives our commercial driving community a convenient service option and focus office appointment opportunities on transactions for customers who need in-person assistance.”

Previously, commercial driver’s license holders were required to visit a DMV location in person each time to renew their credentials.

