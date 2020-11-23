Advertisement

Va. DMV offers commercial driver’s license renewals online

According to a statement from the DMV, the transportation package was meant "to create...
According to a statement from the DMV, the transportation package was meant "to create sustainable funding for transit, rail, and roads, invest in systemic safety improvements, and support a multi-modal system in Virginia."(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia DMV is now offering commercial driver’s license renewals online.

According to a press release from the DMV, the new option gives eligible commercial drivers the opportunity to renew their credentials online at dmvNOW.com.

More information on online renewal eligibility can be found here.

“We are continually looking for ways to assist our customers during these challenging times,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb in the release. “The opportunity to renew online gives our commercial driving community a convenient service option and focus office appointment opportunities on transactions for customers who need in-person assistance.”

Previously, commercial driver’s license holders were required to visit a DMV location in person each time to renew their credentials.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Click the link below to find jobs on the VEC website.
Extended Benefits program for unemployment assistance deactivates November 21 in Virginia
Generic police lights image
Police: woman, 3 children dead in murder suicide
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 22, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,117 on Sunday
Winter Outlook for 2020-2021
Police: man in stolen SUV injured after chase

Latest News

Funkys Skate Center is looking to rebuild with the help of a roller derby team. This comes...
Roller Derby Team raises money for Funkys Skate Center
Justin Lee Webster, 36, is wanted on felony charges by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,242 on Monday
AAA says 84% of Virginians are not traveling for Thanksgiving