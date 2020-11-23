Advertisement

VCU health care workers share what it’s like to be on front lines of COVID-19 fight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU health care workers are sharing what it is like to be on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

With only a few days until Thanksgiving and COVID-19 cases climbing in Virginia, VCU health care workers are sharing what is going on behind-the-scenes as they care for patients ill with COVID-19.

The public service campaign video features the emotional stories of doctors and nurses who have been on the front lines since March.

“We need the community to be a part of [our] team,” says Dr. Lisa Brath, medical director of respiratory care services and medical director of the Unique Pathogens Unit at VCU Health. “There are a lot of families who are going to have an empty chair at the table this holiday season. We can’t do this without a lot of help. Wear a mask.”

The Virginia Department of Health reported 221,038 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Monday. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased slightly to 7.2 percent.

